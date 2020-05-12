KUTopMoments: 29-2 Start for Softball in 2015

After earning a bid to the NCAA regionals in 2014 for the first time since 2006, the Kansas softball team was on a mission in 2015 to return to the postseason. KU began its 2015 campaign winning 29 of its first 31 games.

The Jayhawks came into the season in dominant fashion, winning their first 12 games on the year. This included perfect 5-0 records in both the Florida Atlantic Tournament (where the team beat the likes of Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Penn State) as well as a 5-0 record in the Troy Cox Classic. During this stretch, Kansas put up a program record 25 runs against New Mexico State at the Troy Cox Classic.

Following their first loss of the season, Kansas regained momentum rattling off 17 wins in 18 contests. Over the course of those 18 games, the Jayhawks allowed four or fewer runs in 16 of the 18 games.

The team also opened up their season with a perfect 8-0 record at home after winning both the Jayhawk Invitational and the Rock Chalk Challenge. During those first eight home games, the Jayhawks outscored their opponents 56-24 and put up games of 13 and 10 runs scored.

Junior pitcher Alicia Pille opened the season with a perfect 18-0 record in her 19 starts. She accumulated 131 strikeouts over the course of that stretch, including nine games in which she struck out at least seven batters.

Meanwhile, junior infielder Chaley Brickey was leading the way for the Kansas offense. She knocked in 38 runs in the team’s first 31 games and recorded at least one hit in 24 of the 31 contests.

Kansas went on to finish the season with a 40-15 overall record, which is the fourth most wins in program history for a single season.