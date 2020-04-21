#KUTopMoments: Baseball Rattles Off 9-Straight Conference Wins
For the first time in school history, the 2014 Kansas baseball team swept three-consecutive Big 12 conference opponents in a three-game series, ending the league slate on a nine-game winning streak.
Those nine wins pushed KU’s record in the conference to 15-9, solidifying a third-place finish, the highest in school history in the Big 12 and highest in any league since 1994, when the Jayhawks took third in the Big Eight.
NOTES ABOUT THE STREAK
- The Jayhawks closed out Big 12 play winning nine-straight games against conference opponents, a first since 1978 when KU won nine in a row against Big Eight opponents.
- Kansas has won 10 of its last 11 games, including three-consecutive conference series sweeps (at Baylor, vs. then-No. 19 Texas Tech and vs. West Virginia).
- The three sweeps in a row in league play was a first since 2012 when Baylor started off Big 12 play 18-0 and was the first time KU has swept three weekend opponents consecutively in the Ritch Price era.
- The three sweeps over conference opponents was the first time since 2009, when Kansas swept then-No. 1 Texas (March 20-22), then-No. 17 Oklahoma State (April 10-12) and Nebraska (April 24-26).
QUOTE ABOUT THE STREAK
“To go 9-0 our last Big 12 stretch after finishing conference play 0-9 two years ago, is a huge step forward for our club,” then-senior catcher Ka’iana Eldredge said. “I’m so blessed to be a part of this team who has worked so hard throughout the course of the year.”
“This is one of the most fun teams I have ever coached,” head coach Ritch Price said. “It’s fun to be around them every day. We just played game 54 and they are still having fun in the dugout. The energy and excitement they bring each day is the same as if we were starting day one.”