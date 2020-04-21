KUTopMoments: Baseball Rattles Off 9-Straight Conference Wins

Those nine wins pushed KU’s record in the conference to 15-9, solidifying a third-place finish, the highest in school history in the Big 12 and highest in any league since 1994, when the Jayhawks took third in the Big Eight.

QUOTE ABOUT THE STREAK

“To go 9-0 our last Big 12 stretch after finishing conference play 0-9 two years ago, is a huge step forward for our club,” then-senior catcher Ka’iana Eldredge said. “I’m so blessed to be a part of this team who has worked so hard throughout the course of the year.”

“This is one of the most fun teams I have ever coached,” head coach Ritch Price said. “It’s fun to be around them every day. We just played game 54 and they are still having fun in the dugout. The energy and excitement they bring each day is the same as if we were starting day one.”