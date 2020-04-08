KUTopMoments: Jayhawks Defeat 10th-Ranked Texas For 2011 Big 12 Tournament Title

Led by junior twins Marcus and Markieff Morris, Kansas won the 2011 Big 12 Tournament at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The Jayhawks edged Oklahoma State, 63-62, in the quarterfinals, defeated Colorado, 90-83, in the semis, and 10th-ranked Texas, 85-73, in the title game.

The Morris twins each scored 20 points in the semifinal win against Colorado, while Marcus led KU in rebounds in the quarters and semis. Both would be named to the all-tournament team with Marcus garnering Most Outstanding Player honors.