KUTopMoments: Kansas Defeats No. 3 Missouri in Overtime

It was a battle of top-five ranked rivals that lived up to its billing as KU junior Thomas Robinson blocked what would be a go ahead layup by MU’s Phil Pressey as time expired. Robinson made a pair of free throws with 16.1 second remaining to tie the game at 75. Robinson ended the contest with 28 points and 12 rebounds, while KU’s Tyshawn Taylor scored 24 points with five assists. Following the 2012 season, Missouri would leave the Big 12 for the SEC hence ending the longest consecutive rivalry west of the Mississippi River.