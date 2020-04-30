KUTopMoments: Rowing Takes Third

The University of Kansas rowing team claimed third place at the 2014 Big 12 Championship with a pair of victories, highlighted by the Fourth Varsity Eight and First Varsity Four.

Big 12 Championship racing started with the Fourth Varsity Eight where the Jayhawks claimed the victory (7:44.95) by more than 16 seconds over second-place Texas. In the boat for KU were junior Kristen Byrd, sophomores Breeona Foster, Casey Kelly, freshmen Kathleen Brady, Kate Cropp, Kylee Dewey, coxswain Mallory Miller, Brittney Railsback and Emily Ruble.

The Third Varsity followed with Kansas taking second place (7:53.82) behind Oklahoma. The Jayhawks in the boat included freshmen Bailey Brandon, Danielle Gibson, Christina Granzow, Madison Hovis, Lexie Lanphere, Olivia Loney, coxswain Kenzie Obrochta, Allison Schaaf and Katherine Young.

KU continued with a second-place finish (8:33.15) in the Second Varsity Four. In the boat were senior Meghan Cahill, juniors Angie Flores-Rodriguez, Jennifer Hartzler and coxswain Sarah Lasini. The Jayhawks had the lead, 21-17, over Oklahoma at the half-way point of the day.

Kansas went on to win a tight race in the First Varsity Four (8:21.83) over Texas by 0.14 seconds. Rowing for the Jayhawks were seniors Kelsie Fiss, Carly Iverson, coxswain Abbey Lozenski, Jessica Miller and sophomore Tessa Scott.

KU concluded the day with a fourth-place (7:49.36) finish in the Second Varsity Eight race and a third-place (7:30.21) finish in the First Varsity Eight.

Kansas finished with 102 points and placed third overall for the third straight year at the Big 12 Championship. Senior Elizabeth earned All-Big 12 First Team honors, while senior Alexandra Torquemada and junior Claudijah Lever were named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.