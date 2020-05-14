KUTopMoments: Softball Makes 2015 NCAA Tournament

After qualifying for the NCAA regionals in 2014, Kansas softball was looking to return to regionals for the second consecutive season in 2015 (which had not been done since the 2005 and 2006 seasons). Following a hot start to the season in which the team won 29 of its first 31 games, the Jayhawks concluded the year with a 38-13 regular season record. This record was good enough to advance KU to the regional round of the NCAA tournament in Columbia, Missouri.

Kansas drew the 30-17 Louisville Cardinals in the first game of the regional, and it was junior pitcher Alicia Pille who pitched a one-hit shutout to help get the Jayhawks the 1-0 victory. Pille finished the game with four strikeouts in 7.0 innings. Junior Chaley Brickey scored the game’s lone run in the third inning after being driven in by Daniella Chavez. Following the team’s victory was a matchup against Missouri where the Tigers defeated the Jayhawks 5-3.

KU had to quickly put the loss behind them as they had a night cap against Indiana State as the team was looking to stay alive in the regional. Once again it was Pille who helped to carry the Kansas squad to victory. The Royse City, Texas native pitched 7.0 innings and gave up just two hits and no runs to go along with her seven strikeouts. Meanwhile, the freshman Jessie Roane drove in the game’s only two runs in the sixth inning to give KU the 2-0 win over the Sycamores.

Following the team’s victory, the Jayhawks got a rematch against the Tigers in a win or go home contest. Despite a late push by the Kansas offense, the Jayhawks were unable to pull off the come from behind win falling 7-6 to the Tigers.

Kansas concluded the season with a 40-15 overall record which is the fourth most wins in a single season in program history.