KUTopMoments: Softball Makes the 2014 Columbia Regional

After closing out the 2014 regular season winning four of the team’s final five games (including a three-game sweep of Iowa State), the Kansas softball team waited to see if they did enough to earn its first NCAA regional appearance since 2006. KU’s 33-21 regular season record turned out to be enough to get selected to the Columbia Regional.

In the first game of the regional, Kansas drew a matchup against the 40-15 Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Jayhawks were able to jump out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks in large part to a two-run home run by junior outfielder Taylor Hatfield. That was all the offense that Kansas was going to need to get the victory with sophomore Kelsey Kessler pitching in the circle.

Kessler finished the game allowing just one run in 7.0 innings to go along with six strikeouts. KU’s 3-1 victory gave the team its first win in an NCAA regional since a 2-1 win over BYU on May 19, 2006.

The Jayhawks were unable to maintain their momentum after their game one victory over the Cornhuskers, falling in consecutive games to Missouri (3-6) and then in a rematch against Nebraska (1-2), concluding their 2014 season.