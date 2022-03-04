👟 Kuykendoll in Action at the Longhorn Invitational Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field’s Mariah Kuykendoll will be in action at the Longhorn Invitational at Mike A. Myers Track in Austin, Texas on Saturday, beginning the outdoor season for the Jayhawks.

Kuykendoll, a senior from Judson, Texas, will race in the Longhorn Invitational’s 400 meters at 3:15 p.m. CT on Saturday. Kuykendoll returns for her senior season after exhausting eligibility indoors.

At the 2021 Longhorn Invitational, Kuykendoll won the 400 meters in 53.63. She holds a personal best outdoor time of 53.04, which was set at the 2021 Texas Relays.

Kansas is among seven teams invited to the meet, including Baylor, Prairie view A&M, SMU, Texas Southern, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Texas. Live results will be made available via pttiming.com.

Kansas will then finish off the indoor season with the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala., March 11-12. Qualifiers for the NCAA Indoor Championships include Rylee Anderson (high jump), Zach Bradford (pole vault) and Clayton Simms (pole vault).

Following the NCAA Indoor Championships, Kansas will return to outdoor competition on March 18 at the Emporia State Spring Invitational in Emporia, Kan.