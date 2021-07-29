🏈 Kwamie Lassiter II Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Super-senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, it was announced Thursday morning.

The Wuerffel Trophy is “college football’s premier award for community service.” The trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Lassiter has been an active member of Kansas Football’s time in the community this summer, taking part in cleaning up trash in downtown Lawrence, playing with campers from Lawrence Parks and Recreation and members of the Lawrence Public School District, and participating in multiple events for Meals on Wheels.

On the field, Lassiter served as a game captain for multiple games last season for the Jayhawks and led the team in receptions (43), receiving yards (458) and touchdowns (two).

The Chandler, Arizona native earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors last season and was Academic All-Big 12 Second Team in 2019. He and the Jayhawks will open their season Sept. 3 at home against South Dakota.