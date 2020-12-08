🏈 Kwamie Lassiter II Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ Kwamie Lassiter II was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy – awarded to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a Walk-On – the organization announced on Tuesday.

The Burlsworth Trophy, which is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, is in its eleventh year and is given to the most outstanding football player in American who began his career as a Walk-On and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

Lassiter II is one of seven individuals from the Big 12 and one of 67 nationally to be nominated for the award. The 2019 winner was defensive end Kenny Willekes from Michigan State University.

Lassiter II began his career at the University of Kansas as a walk-on, following in the footsteps of the late Kwamie Lassiter, who played cornerback at KU from 1992-94.

Since coming to Kansas, Lassiter II has worked his way into becoming a standout wide receiver, catching 89 career passes for 897 yards and four touchdowns. Through nine games in 2020, Lassiter has set career-highs in receptions (43), yards (458) and touchdowns (2).

The Burlsworth Trophy will host an awards ceremony virtually on January 4, 2021 to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2020 winner.