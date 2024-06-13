🎾 Kyoka Kubo Named ITA Central Region Rookie of the Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas tennis freshman Kyoka Kubo was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Central Region Rookie of the Year, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Kubo, of Yokohama, Japan, compiled an overall record of 18-4 in singles play as a freshman, including a perfect 13-0 on court four. Kubo becomes the second KU freshman in program history to win the award, joining Anastasiya Rychagova in 2016.

Kubo started her freshman season with an outstanding 10-0 record in singles play between courts three and four, including a three-set victory over No. 56 Safiya Carrington of Oklahoma State. Of Kubo’s 18 victories as a freshman, 14 came in straight sets.

Kansas finished out the 2023-24 season with a 10-14 overall record, including 6-8 in Big 12 Conference play. The Jayhawks recorded wins against #35 BYU on March 16 and four-straight wins from April 5-12.