🎾 Kyoka Kubo Named to Big 12 All-Freshman Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas freshman Kyoka Kubo was named to the Big 12 Conference All-Freshman team, the conference announced on Thursday, following an outstanding debut season for the Jayhawks.

Kubo, of Yokohama, Japan, compiled an overall record of 18-4 in singles play this season, including a perfect 13-0 on court four. Kubo finished 8-4 in Big 12 Conference singles play and 10-9 overall in doubles play.

Kubo becomes the third-straight Jayhawk to be named to the Big 12 All-Freshman, after Heike Janse van Vuuren was named to the team in 2023 and Maria Titova in 2022.

Kansas finished out the 2023-24 season with a 10-14 record, including 6-8 in Big 12 Conference play. The Jayhawks recorded wins against #35 BYU on March 16 and four-straight wins from April 5-12.