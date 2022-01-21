🏈 Kyron Johnson to Attend 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas super-senior Kyron Johnson accepted an invitation to attend the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Friday, which will take place on Saturday, February 5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Johnson will enter the Senior Bowl as a linebacker and will represent the National team coached by the New York Jets.

By accepting the invitational to the Senior Bowl, Johnson becomes the 38th player in program history to be invited to the prestigious event. Johnson is the latest since Hakeem Adeniji and Azur Kamara attended the Senior Bowl in 2020, both of which are currently in the NFL.

Johnson, of Arlington, Texas, was named All-Big 12 Second Team by the league’s coaches and Associated Press as a Super-Senior, after totaling 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 6.5 sacks in 2021, which led the team. Johnson also tallied 61 tackles and four forced fumbles, with his four forced fumbles ranking second in the Big 12 among defensive linemen.

The Senior Bowl is the nation’s most unique football game and football’s premier senior showcase event. Now in its 73rd season, the event annually features the country’s best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South who are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams.