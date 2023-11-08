🏊‍♀️ Lai Tabbed Big 12 Co-Diver of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas diver Shiyun Lai was tabbed Big 12 co-Diver of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday. Lai joins Texas’ Hailey Hernandez as co-recipients of the award.

A freshman from Guangdong Province, China, Lai claimed first in the one-meter diving event (293.18) and finished second in the three-meter event (328.28) in Kansas’ recent dual meet versus Nebraska. Lai has now won four one-meter diving events in her short Jayhawk career.