🏊♀️ Lai Tabbed Big 12 Co-Diver of the Week
IRVING, Texas – Kansas diver Shiyun Lai was tabbed Big 12 co-Diver of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday. Lai joins Texas’ Hailey Hernandez as co-recipients of the award.
A freshman from Guangdong Province, China, Lai claimed first in the one-meter diving event (293.18) and finished second in the three-meter event (328.28) in Kansas’ recent dual meet versus Nebraska. Lai has now won four one-meter diving events in her short Jayhawk career.
"She deserves it. Shiyun has worked extremely hard and it pays off during competition. We are very proud of her and I know she will continue her success for the rest of her career."Diving Coach Allen Feng
Through four events to start the 2023-24 season, Lai has qualified for both the one-meter and three-meter NCAA zone cut diving spots, which will take place March 11-13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Kansas will return to the pool on Nov. 15-17 in Columbia, Missouri, for the Mizzou Invite at Mizzou Aquatic Center.