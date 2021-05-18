🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Lance Leipold: All In

Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold is a program builder, just look at his history. And although there’s no secret sauce to his successful career, there are some simple ingredients he believes helped lead to winning. That success has come at an unbelievable clip for Leipold, including winning six national championships at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater. He also became the fastest coach in NCAA history to record 100 wins, no matter the level. Leipold then made the leap to Division I, where he turned a downtrodden Buffalo program into a consistent championship contender. His contagious, winning mindset is now in Lawrence, and he’s spreading his message throughout Jayhawk Nation: be relentless, have pride, and show commitment in all aspects of life.