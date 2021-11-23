🏐 Langs, Turner Claim Big 12 Weekly Honors

IRVING, Texas – The Kansas Volleyball duo of Rachel Langs and Camryn Turner each claimed weekly honors from the Big 12, with Langs named the Defensive Player of the Week and Turner named the Rookie of the Week on Tuesday.

This is the third career weekly honor for Langs and second Defensive Player of the Week award, one she previously won on October 1, 2018. She was also named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week on October 15, 2018. Turner picks up her first career Big 12 honor and becomes the second Jayhawk to be named Rookie of the Week this season, joining teammate Caroline Bien, a two-time rookie recipient earlier this season.

A senior from Fairview, Texas, Langs was a force for the Jayhawks in a two-match sweep of TCU last weekend. In the 3-2 victory on Friday, Nov. 19, she posted a career-high 10 blocks, including three solo blocks and seven assists. On her Senior Night, Langs was just as impressive with eight blocks, seven kills and a .294 hitting percentage as KU picked up a 3-1 victory.

A freshman from Topeka, Kansas, Turner had two of her top matches as a Jayhawk as she helped her team to a pair of victories over TCU. She had a double-double in each match, finishing with 32 assists and 11 digs on Friday, Nov. 19, before coming back with 38 assists and 20 digs in the 3-1 victory on Saturday, Nov. 20. Turner also set career-highs with six kills and four blocks in the second match of the weekend.

Kansas Volleyball closes out the regular season on November 26-27 with the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State. Both matches begin at 6:30 p.m. CT in Manhattan, Kansas, and will be broadcast by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.