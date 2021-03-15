⚾ Larsen Named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball’s Cole Larsen was been named Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week as announced by the conference Monday. He shares the honor with Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell.

Larsen, a 2020 transfer from Cowley County Community College, earned the start in game one of the Saturday doubleheader at Omaha. He recorded a complete-game shutout, and was the only Big 12 pitcher to toss a complete game last week.

The last time a Jayhawk pitched a complete-game shutout was in 2019, when Ryan Cyr completed the feat against Texas May 4.

Larsen recorded six strikeouts with only two walks through nine innings pitched. He led the conference in innings pitched last week.

The Jamestown, Kansas native is tied for the team lead in innings pitched (26.0), while holding a 0.69 ERA with a team-best 32 strikeouts.

Kansas has received two athlete of the week honors from the Big 12 through the first four weeks of play. Nolan Metcalf was named Big 12 Athlete of the Week after his performance on opening weekend against South Dakota State.

The last time a Jayhawk received newcomer of the week accolades was February 2020, when Everhett Hazelwood received the honor.