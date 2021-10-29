👟 Latema Earns All-Big 12 Honors, Jayhawks Fifth and Sixth at Big 12 Championship

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Big 12 Championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Friday at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course, where the Kansas men finished fifth and the women finished sixth.

Kansas sophomore Lona Latema led the way individually for the Jayhawks, earning All-Big 12 honors for her 10th place finish in 21:30.6. The finish was the best in the women’s race by a Jayhawk since 2018, when Sharon Lokedi finished fifth.

The morning started with the men’s 8k championship where the Kansas men took 5th place with a total of 169 points. Sophomore Chandler Gibbens led for the Jayhawks and finished in 32nd place with a time of 25:45.6. Close behind were junior Jake Ralston and sophomore Sam Hubert in 38th and 39th place with times of 26:21.0 and 26:22.7, respectively.

Following the men’s 8k, it was the women’s’ turn to take the course, where the Jayhawks finished in 6th place as a team with 156 points. Kansas sophomore Lona Latema finished all-Big 12, taking 10th place with a time of 21:30.6.

The 2021 Big 12 Cross Country Championship will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Saturday, October 30 at 9 a.m.

UP NEXT

The Big 12 Championship marks the first of the postseason races to be followed by the NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City, Iowa on November 12 and the NCAA Championships in Tallahassee, Florida on November 20.