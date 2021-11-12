👟 Latema Paces Jayhawks, Earns All-Region Honors at NCAA Midwest Regional

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Sophomore Lona Latema finished 13th overall with a time of 21:01.17 at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday, as the KU women finished 12th overall as a team, while the men placed 14th.

With her 13th place finish, Latema earned All-Region honors, awarded to the top-25 finishers. Latema will learn whether she earned an at-large selection to the NCAA Championships – which are set to be hosted in Tallahassee, Florida on November 20 – at the NCAA selection show on Saturday. The Selection Show will air at 4 p.m. CT.

The Jayhawk women took to the course first on Friday, where Latema led the women with a 13th place finish followed by junior Sommer Herner (28th, 21:21.56) and sophomore Avryl Johnson (55th, 21:42.00), who finished within the top-60.

The men’s 10K followed, and Kansas sophomore Chandler Gibbens led the team with a time of 32:00.74, finishing in 67th. Following two places behind in 69th was sophomore Teddy Buckley with a time of 32:001.65, freshman Sam Hubert came in 78th in 32:11.10.

National qualifiers will be announced during the NCAA Cross Country Selection Show on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. CT.