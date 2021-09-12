⛳ Lindsay Kuhle Makes Her Kansas Coaching Debut in New Mexico

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff’s second coaching hire came when he announced Lindsay Kuhle as the KU women’s golf coach back in July 2021. Kuhle’s first competition in her new role will be at the highly-competitive Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sept. 13-14.

“I’m really excited to get started with this group of ladies” Kuhle said. “We’ve worked hard the last three weeks, preparing, working out, qualifying and working a lot on our short game and wedges. I feel like all five of our players are ready.”

Kansas will go with the lineup of super-senior Sera Takodoro, seniors Lauren Heinlein and Pear Pooratanaopa, sophomore Hanna Hawks and freshman Jordan Rothman. Takodoro will play No. 5 and has played in 31 events while at Kansas with one tourney title and 10 top-20 finishes.

Heinlein, No. 4, has competed in 11 events while at KU, including seven in 2020-21. She finished second at the Lone Star Invitational last April, recording a three-round 10-under 206 which set the KU 54-hole record. Pooratanaopa has competed in 17 events with three top-20 finishes while at KU. Her last collegiate event was in spring 2020. Hawks played in all four spring events in 2021, while Rothman will be making her collegiate debut.

The UNM Championship Course measures 6,317 yards with a par 72 and will host on of the upcoming 2022 NCAA Regionals. The 54-hole event will consist of two rounds played Sept. 13 and the final 18 holes on Sept. 14 will complete the event.

Kansas is one of 16 teams in the 2021 Dick McGuire Invitational along with Brigham Young, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Denver, Fresno State, Iowa, New Mexico State, host New Mexico, Oregon State, Pepperdine, San Diego State, San Jose State, Texas State and UNLV.

“The field is competitive. There are 16 teams and six of those finished in the top 50 at the end of the season rankings last year,” Kuhle said. “We’ve talked a lot about goals for this tournament, what we hope to accomplish, knowing that it is a real competitive field with teams all over the country looking to get a view at what the NCAA Regional site is going to look like.”

Live stats of the Dick McGuire Invitational can be followed via Golfstat.com here.