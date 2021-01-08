🏀 Little Phog And Little Naismith Spark Excitement Inside Allen Fieldhouse

My two sons’ cutouts are currently in one of the student sections. They are dressed as “Little Naismith” and (the lesser-known) “Little Phog”.

Harrison, now 11, first dressed as Little Naismith when he was six years old and has been featured with the crew on ESPN College Game Day a few times now – Little Phog tends to be a bit camera shy.

For both of the games that Little Naismith has attended, the Jayhawks have rallied for amazing comeback victories (Kentucky in 2016 and West Virginia in 2018).