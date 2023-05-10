🥎 Lizzy Ludwig Named to Big 12 All-Freshman Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Freshman pitcher Lizzy Ludwig has been named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team after a stellar start to her KU career.

“I’m super excited for Lizzy to receive the honor,” said Head Coach Jennifer McFalls. “She is certainly deserving of that. She has had a really solid year in the circle for us, with the lowest ERA on the team, won some really big games for us, even outside of conference. The future is bright for her in the circle. I thought we had a really solid freshman class in general. Most importantly, we have to keep going and continue to get better.”

The Big 12 Conference started recognizing an All-Freshman Team after the 2015 season. Since then, KU has had nine selections, with sophomore Olivia Bruno (2022) and junior Kasey Hamilton (2021) being the most recent selections.

Throughout this season, Ludwig has shown why she deserves a spot on the highly competitive All-Freshman Team. This season, Ludwig currently holds a team-best ERA of 2.53, along with 40 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched. Ludwig also ranks third in the Big 12 with four saves and first in the Big 12, only allowing two home runs. Her 23 earned runs currently rank fifth in the conference and she has only allowed 69 total hits which ranks 10th.

Of Ludwig’s five starts this season, her most impressive came against Texas Tech on April 23. Ludwig was dealing, earning her first career shutout in the 1-0 victory. She only allowed five hits and did not walk a single batter. Ludwig also finished with five strikeouts in the contest.

On May 3, Kansas faced No. 18 Wichita State in Lawrence. Ludwig got the start in the circle, dominating the Shockers out of the gate. She was able to keep one of the nation’s best offenses scoreless until the sixth, when the Shockers were finally able to get their only run of the evening. Ludwig recorded her second career complete game after only allowing four hits and three walks to earn the 3-1 victory against No. 18 Wichita State.

Ludwig looks to continue her strong season this week as she and the rest of the KU softball team will compete in the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship, as they take on No. 8 Oklahoma State on Thursday, May 11, at 3 p.m. CT.