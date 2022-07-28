🏈 Logan Jr., Named to Watch List for Paul Hornung Award

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the second straight year, Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., has been named to the 2022 Watch List for the Paul Hornung Award.

In its 13th season, the Hornung Award is presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Logan, who has thrived the past two seasons both in the secondary for the Jayhawks and as a kick returner, is one of 52 players on this year’s watch list.

Logan, who was named to the All-Big 12 Preseason Team earlier this month, was a second-team all-conference player last year and led all safeties nationally with 113 tackles. He also led the Big 12 in tackles and had 79 solo tackles, which ranked third in the country among all players.

He played in all 12 games for the Jayhawks in 2021, and finished with four tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups and one interception to go with his 113 tackles.

Logan finished the 2021 season as the only player in the country to have at least 113 tackles, six pass breakups and multiple forced fumbles on the year. He set a career-high in tackles at TCU with 15 and became the first Kansas defensive back since Chris Harris Jr., in 2009 to have at least 15 tackles and multiple tackles-for-loss in the same game.

On top of his standout season on the defensive side, Logan was a weapon in the return game for the Jayhawks as well. He had 15 kick returns last year for 419 total yards, an average of 27.9 yards per return. He had a long of an 83-yard return last season against South Dakota.

Logan’s 27.9 yards per return ranked 13th in the country and third in the Big 12 Conference.

Logan and the Jayhawks will open the 2022 season on Sept. 2 at home against Tennessee Tech. Fans can purchase single-game tickets now. Kansas is set for a six-game home schedule this season. On top of Tennessee Tech, Coach Lance Leipold and Kansas will also host ACC foe Duke on Sept. 24, before taking on Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas at Memorial Stadium.

In addition to single-game tickets, season tickets are available and start as low as $185.