🏈 Logan Klusman Named Semifinalist for Patrick Mannelly Award

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior long snapper Logan Klusman has been named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, it was announced Wednesday.

The Mannelly Award is awarded to the top long snapper in the country. Klusman is one of 10 semifinalists and the only one from a Big 12 school.

Named after NFL long snapper Patrick Mannelly, the award debuted last year and will be awarded virtually on Jan. 9, 2021. Three finalists will be announced Dec. 22, and incited to participate in the awards presentation remotely.

Klusman handles long and short snaps on special teams and hasn’t had an errant snap on the season. A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Klusman is in his fifth year at Kansas and has appeared in all nine games for the Jayhawks this season.

Klusman, a communication studies major, minoring in business, was an active member of the Kansas Football Student-Athlete Committees this season, helping organize different committees for his teammates, such as the Social Action Committee, Career Development Committee, Community Impact Committee and Player Wellness Committee.

The Mannelly Award benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a non-profit that provides books for underserved communities in the Chicago area.