👟 Lona Latema Set to Debut at NCAA Cross Country Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas cross country sophomore Lona Latema is set to make her debut at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, with the women’s 6k slated for 9:20 a.m. CT.

Latema will be the sixth Jayhawk from the women’s team to qualify for the NCAA Cross Country Championships and the first since 2018 (Sharon Lokedi).

Latema has had a strong sophomore season for the Jayhawks, highlighted by her 13th place finish (21:01.17) at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City, Iowa on November 12, earning All-Region honors. Latema also earned All-Big 12 honors for her finish at the Big 12 Cross Country Championship on October 29, where she finished 10th in 21:30.6.

Prior to the postseason, Latema ran consecutive personal bests at the Gans Creek Classic (5th, 21:17.30) in Columbia, Missouri on October 1, followed by another strong run at the Pre-National Invitational (80th, 20:58.60) in Tallahassee on October 15.

Latema becomes the third women’s NCAA cross country qualifier under distance coach Michael Whittlesey and head coach Stanley Redwine, with those individuals combining for six NCAA Championship appearances.