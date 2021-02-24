🏀 Longhorns Knock off Host Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Charli Collier scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lift Texas to a 61-52 win over Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks dropped to 7-14 and 3-12 in league play. The Longhorns moved to 16-6 and 10-5 in conference.

Holly Kersgieter once again led Kansas in scoring with 15 points, while also adding six rebounds in 25 minutes.

Despite Kersgieter’s effort, the Longhorns came out inspired against the Jayhawks and had a strong first quarter. Texas scored the first seven points of the game, before Kansas got on the board at the 7:09 mark of the first quarter via a layup from Zakiyah Franklin.

But the Longhorns had plenty of answers throughout the quarter and took a 17-5 lead after the opening frame.

Kansas came alive in the second quarter and outscored Texas in the period, 15-13. Holly Kersgieter got the Jayhawks on the board to start the second with a layup. Leading by 15, the Jayhawks got back-to-back buckets from Katrine Jessen and Ioanna Chatzileonti to cut it to 11.

After exchanging baskets, Aniya Thomas connected on a layup to cut it to single digits at 24-15. Texas pushed it to an 11-point game with a pair of free throws a couple of possessions later, but Thomas hit a 3-pointer to cut it to eight. Audrey Warren scored for Texas to get it back to 10, but Franklin hit a jumper to get it back to eight. Collier of Texas hit a jumper with 1:13 left in the half to push it back to 10 at the halftime break.

Texas outscored Kansas by seven in the third quarter to extend its lead to 17 entering the fourth. But just like the second quarter, the Jayhawks outscored the Longhorns in the fourth, this time by a 22-14 count.

Trailing by 19 with 5:45 to play, Kansas went on a 7-0 run to cut it to 12. Kersgieter scored all seven of the points during the run for the Jayhawks. Texas re-stretched its lead back to 17 with 1:59 to play, but Kansas ended the game on an 8-0 run to make the final deficit nine.

Kersgieter was the only Jayhawk in double figures. Franklin added eight points, while freshman Katrine Jessen had career highs in points and rebounds with six apiece.

TEAM NOTES

At the end of the third quarter, the Jayhawks held the Longhorns to their longest scoring drought of the game, 3:37.

Kansas had an 8-0 run over the last 1:42 of the game.

Kansas outscored Texas with points in the paint 30-28

The Jayhawks outscored the Longhorns from behind the arc. Kansas shot 38.4% (5-13) while Texas only shot 25.0% (4-16).

Kansas had a higher FG% than Texas, 40% to 38%.

The Kansas bench out scored the Texas bench 19-12

UP NEXT

Kansas will return to action this Saturday at home against West Virginia. Tip is scheduled for 1 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.