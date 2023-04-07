👟 LSU Up Next on Track and Field Slate

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams will head to LSU for the Lloyd Wills Invitational that will take place on Saturday, April 8.

The meet will not be live streamed, but fans can follow along with the live scoring link provided below.

Lloyd Wills Invitational

Schedule | Live Results

There will be 56 athletes from Kansas heading to Baton Rouge from multiple event groups. Various Jayhawks will also be competing in multiple events, making for a full day of action down on the Bayou.

Other teams competing at this meet include Maryland, Meridian CC, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Miss and the hosts, LSU, among others. There will be various unattached competitors as well, including former Jayhawk Honour Finley, who will be running the 800m.

Kansas had many strong performances across the four different meets that they attended last weekend. Highlighting the weekend was Chandler Gibbens, who ran a 13:38.71 5K at the Stanford invitational to smash the program record that Jim Ryun previously held. This performance was also a 31-second PR for the Columbia, Mo. native, and puts him No. 1 in the Big 12 and No 2. in the NCAA in the men’s 5K category.

The men’s 4×8 of Justice Dick, A.J. Green, Tanner Talley and T.J. Robinson ran an impressive 7:21 at the Texas Relays, which earned them a silver medal and a spot on the “Winner’s Wall.” Rylee Anderson joined them on the second-place podium in the women’s high jump, claiming her silver medal with a mark of 1.82m in the event.

Three members of the women’s distance squad PR’d in California as well, starting with Avryl Johnson and Addie Coppinger both hitting a new personal best in the 1500, running 4:21.65 and 4:26.92 respectively. Lona Latema made a name for herself in the 3000M steeplechase, running an impressive PR of 9:57.14 at the Stanford Invitational. Freshman Tanner Newkirk also PR’d in the 5k, joining Gibbens with a successful showing in the event and recording a time of 14:13.03.

Following this weekend’s meets, Kansas host the 100th Kansas Relays on April 13-15. The meet will take place out at Rock Chalk Park, and will have competitors from both college and high school level programs. For more information about tickets, a full schedule of events and more, make sure to head over to the Kansas Relays Meet Hub.