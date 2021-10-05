🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Luke Kluver: Loving the Big Stage

81. Luke Kluver: Loving the Big Stage

Episode Notes

Sophomore golfer Luke Kluver and the Jayhawk men’s golf team have been on a hot streak. As a team, the Jayhawks recently won back-to-back tournaments for the first time since 2016, and Kluver won his first individual title earlier this fall. Kluver, who comes from an athletic family, has never looked back since he arrived in Lawrence, helping the Jayhawks to two NCAA Regional appearances and learning some valuable lessons from head coach Jamie Bermel along the way. With an experienced lineup on the course this year, the Jayhawks are aiming for big things. And individually for Kluver, he believes he’s at his best on the brightest stage, which he hopes will lead to more titles for the Jayhawks and a future career on the PGA Tour.