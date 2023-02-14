LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior catcher Lyric Moore wins Big 12 Softball Player of the week honors after her impressive performance in the Candrea Classic in Tucson, Ariz. over the weekend.

Moore is the first Jayhawk to win the award since 2019, when Jennifer Marwitz was honored with the award.

Moore is tied for the most home runs in the league, fourth in the country, after hitting three in five games, including the junior’s first career multi-home-run (2) game in a 9-8 victory over Long Beach State. The Mountain House, California native drove in nine runs with a slugging percentage of 1.133 and an OPS of 1.604, all three ranking second in the league. The catcher’s 17 total bases were the most by any league player and rank 13th nationally.