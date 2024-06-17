🏀 Magnificent Seven Featured at 16th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 16th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic, held on June 13-15, was, once again, a huge success in raising money for families fighting cancer. This year’s event is projected to raise more than $400,000 for seven families, tagged as the Magnificent Seven, fighting pediatric cancer with more than 30 Kansas luminaries participating in the festivities. The June 13 basketball game kicked off the three-day Rock Chalk Roundball Classic weekend that included a Gala Dinner on June 14 and a Rock Chalk Round-Bowl Classic June 15. Organized by ‘Voice of the Jayhawks’ Brian Hanni, this year’s Magnificent Seven included 4-year-old Azel Bryant (Wichita, Kansas), 6-year-old Rowdy Campbell (Wichita, Kansas), 2-year-old Lucas Kromminga (Olathe, Kansas), 6-year-old Owen Ragsdale (Harrisonville, Missouri), 7-year-old Isaac Raynolds (Topeka, Kansas), 4-year-old Calvin Smith (Shawnee, Kansas) and 11-year-old Keira Whiting (Topeka, Kansas).

The 2024 edition of the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic tipped off on June 13 with the Crimson Team defeating the Blue Team 116-101 at Free State High School gymnasium in Lawrence. The basketball evening included former Kansas men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football players along with other local celebrities. All tickets sales, raffles and other fundraising activities went toward the cause. Besides the basketball and honoring the Magnificent Seven, former KU standout Calvin Thompson, a member of KU’s 1986 Final Four team, proposed to former KU women’s basketball player Barbara Adkins-Henry. Adkins-Henry said yes to the proposal.

KU celebrities who participated in the basketball contest for the Blue Team included Jeff Hawkins, Devonte’ Graham, Chris Teahan, Tyrel Reed, Silvio De Sousa, Parker Braun, Travis Releford, Michael Lee and Ochai Agbaji. The Blue Team was coached by Gradey Dick, Thompson, Patrick Richey, Darrell Stuckey, David McCormack, Adkins-Henry, Billy Thomas and Matt Kleinmann. The winning Crimson Team consisted of Sherron Collins, Jalen Wilson, KU soccer head coach Nate Lie, Malik Newman, Elijah Johnson, Christian Braun, Brandon Rush, Julian Wright, Kylee Kopatich, Brandon McAnderson, Jeff Graves and Mitch Lightfoot, with coaches Greg Ostertag, Tyshawn Taylor, Wayne Simien, Udoka Azubuike, Alonzo Jamison and Lester Earl.