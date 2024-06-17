🏀 Magnificent Seven Featured at 16th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 16th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic, held on June 13-15, was, once again, a huge success in raising money for families fighting cancer. This year’s event is projected to raise more than $400,000 for seven families, tagged as the Magnificent Seven, fighting pediatric cancer with more than 30 Kansas luminaries participating in the festivities.
The June 13 basketball game kicked off the three-day Rock Chalk Roundball Classic weekend that included a Gala Dinner on June 14 and a Rock Chalk Round-Bowl Classic June 15. Organized by ‘Voice of the Jayhawks’ Brian Hanni, this year’s Magnificent Seven included 4-year-old Azel Bryant (Wichita, Kansas), 6-year-old Rowdy Campbell (Wichita, Kansas), 2-year-old Lucas Kromminga (Olathe, Kansas), 6-year-old Owen Ragsdale (Harrisonville, Missouri), 7-year-old Isaac Raynolds (Topeka, Kansas), 4-year-old Calvin Smith (Shawnee, Kansas) and 11-year-old Keira Whiting (Topeka, Kansas).
The 2024 edition of the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic tipped off on June 13 with the Crimson Team defeating the Blue Team 116-101 at Free State High School gymnasium in Lawrence. The basketball evening included former Kansas men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football players along with other local celebrities. All tickets sales, raffles and other fundraising activities went toward the cause. Besides the basketball and honoring the Magnificent Seven, former KU standout Calvin Thompson, a member of KU’s 1986 Final Four team, proposed to former KU women’s basketball player Barbara Adkins-Henry. Adkins-Henry said yes to the proposal.
KU celebrities who participated in the basketball contest for the Blue Team included Jeff Hawkins, Devonte’ Graham, Chris Teahan, Tyrel Reed, Silvio De Sousa, Parker Braun, Travis Releford, Michael Lee and Ochai Agbaji. The Blue Team was coached by Gradey Dick, Thompson, Patrick Richey, Darrell Stuckey, David McCormack, Adkins-Henry, Billy Thomas and Matt Kleinmann. The winning Crimson Team consisted of Sherron Collins, Jalen Wilson, KU soccer head coach Nate Lie, Malik Newman, Elijah Johnson, Christian Braun, Brandon Rush, Julian Wright, Kylee Kopatich, Brandon McAnderson, Jeff Graves and Mitch Lightfoot, with coaches Greg Ostertag, Tyshawn Taylor, Wayne Simien, Udoka Azubuike, Alonzo Jamison and Lester Earl.
Friday’s Gala Dinner was held at the Burge Union on the KU campus. Fighting for the cause, there was a silent auction and regular auction for those who attended. Emceed by Hanni and former guard and men’s basketball radio personality Greg Gurley, Ostertag, Talib, Braun, Wilson, along with current KU center Hunter Dickinson participated in a panel discussing their behind-the-scene experiences about being at Kansas.
Always a big hit, Saturday morning’s bowling at Royal Crest in Lawrence concluded the event. The Rock Chalk Roundball Classic has raised money in excess of $1.5 million for more than 40 families in its 16 years. According to Hanni, the 2024 event is projected to surpass $400,000 which includes a $250,000 donation by Kent and Missy McCarthy who have set up the Yvonne Adams Legacy Fund honoring the mother of current KU men’s basketball player KJ Adams. Yvonne Adams died in November 2023 following a long battle with cancer. The Yvonne Adams Legacy Fund will assist the beneficiaries and potential recipients for future Rock Chalk Roundball Classics, keeping the event continuance.
To learn more about the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic or to donate to the cause, one could go to rockchalkroundballclassic.com.