🎾 Malkia Ngounoue and Tiffany Lagarde earn Big 12 Postseason Recognition

IRVING, Texas – The junior duo of Malkia Ngounoue and Tiffany Lagarde earned recognition on the 2021 All-Big 12 individual women’s tennis postseason awards, as announced by the league office on Tuesday afternoon.

"I am very happy for Malkia and Tiffany to be recognized by the Big 12 Conference in earning post season awards. Malkia being named First Team All-Conference in our league is really impressive and just speaks to the respect she has amongst the other coaches in our conference. Malkia continues to come into her own and the most exciting part is she still isn’t close to reaching her ceiling in both singles and doubles. I am proud of Tiffany winning the No. 5 Singles Position Championship mainly because she worked hard to overcome adversity this year and a slow start to her spring season. Tiffany persevered and continued to work hard and she was playing her best tennis of the season during conference play. "

This is Ngounoue’s second postseason conference honor, after garnering All-Big 12 Doubles Second Team honors in 2019. Her success on the court placed her on the All-Big 12 singles First Team. Ngounoue notched nine wins in singles play, mostly in Kansas’ second position, later taking over the number one spot during the conference tournament.

Most notably, she notched the crucial win on court one during the Jayhawks’ play-in match against Kansas State in the opening round of the tournament. Ngounoue defeated the Wildcats’ Karine-Marion Job 7-6, 5-7, 7-5 to propel the Jayhawks to a 4-3 victory.

Lagarde has earned her first Big 12 career accolade, being named to the Big 12 Individual No. 5 Singles position Champion alongside Texas Tech’s Olivia Peet. Lagarde notched six singles victories on the season with four conference wins. She is no stranger to postseason accolades, receiving recognition back at UC Santa Barbara on the Big West singles Second Team.

Below is the complete list of honorees.

2021 All-Big 12/Individual Women’s Tennis Postseason Awards

Coach of the Year: Boomer Saia, Iowa State

Player of the Year: Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, Oklahoma State, Jr.

Newcomer of the Year: Kaitlin Staines, Texas Tech, Jr.

Freshman of the Year: Peyton Stearns, Texas

All Big 12 Women’s Tennis Teams – Singles

First Team

Melany Krywoj, Baylor, Jr.

Malkia Ngounoue, Kansas, Jr.

Carmen Corley, Oklahoma, So.

Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, Oklahoma State, Jr.*

Marie Norris, TCU, R-Sr.

Peyton Stearns, Texas, Fr.*

Lulu Sun, Texas, Fr.

Anna Turati, Texas, Sr.

Second Team

Alicia Herrero Linana, Baylor, Jr.

Miska Kadleckova, Iowa State, Fr.

Karine-Marion Job, Kansas State, So.

Dana Guzman, Oklahoma, Fr.

Alana Wolfberg, Oklahoma State, So.

Charlotte Chavatipon, Texas, Fr.

Lisa May, Texas Tech, Fr.

Margarita Skriabina, Texas Tech, Fr.

All Big 12 Women’s Tennis Teams – Doubles

First Team

Melany Krywoj/Angie Shakhraichuk, Baylor

Carmen Corley/Ivana Corley, Oklahoma*

Lulu Sun/Kylie Collins, Texas

Lisa Mays/Kaitlin Staines, Texas Tech

Second Team

Karine-Marion Job/Maria Linares, Kansas State

Peyton Stearns/Charlotte Chavatipon, Texas

Anna Turati/Fernada Labrana, Texas

Marie Norris/Stevie Kennedy, TCU

Big 12 Women’s All-Freshman Team

Miska Kadleckova, Iowa State

Dana Guzman, Oklahoma*

Charlotte Chavatipon, Texas*

Kylie Collins, Texas

Peyton Stearns, Texas*

Lulu Sun, Texas

Coaches are not allowed to vote for themselves or their own student-athletes.

* Unanimous Selection

Big 12 Individual Position Champions

No. 1 Singles: Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, Oklahoma State (6-1)

No. 2 Singles: Dana Guzman, Oklahoma (7-1)

No. 3 Singles: Margarita Skriabina, Texas Tech (6-0)

No. 4 Singles: Martina Capurro, Oklahoma (5-1)

Nell Miller, Texas Tech (5-2)

No. 5 Singles: Olivia Peet, Texas Tech (4-2)

Tiffany Lagarde, Kansas (4-3)

No. 6 Singles: Malaika Rapolu, Texas (6-0)