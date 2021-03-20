🏊‍♀️ Manning Makes Debut at NCAA Swim Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Kansas senior Manon Manning made her championship debut at the NCAA Swimming Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday and Saturday, finishing the 100-yard backstroke in 52.61 and the 200-yard backstroke in 1:57.85.

Manning’s finish in the 100-yard backstroke was good for third in her heat and 20th overall, nearing her season best of 52.60 set on December 4. Manning was one of 57 individuals entered in the 100-yard backstroke and was the latest Jayhawk to qualify for the swim championships since Dewi Blose qualified in 2020.

Racing out of heat five, Manning jumped ahead early amongst the leaders of the heat. At the 50-yard mark, Manning clocked in at 25.37 in third place, before finishing the race in 52.61. At the conclusion of the preliminary heats, Manning placed 20th overall, narrowly missing the cut for the event finals.

On Saturday, racing in the 200-yard backstroke, Manning finishing in 1:57.85, which placed her 47th overall.

Manning caps off an impressive senior season, as she was crowned the Big 12 Champion in the women’s 200-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:55.57 to earn her first-career Big 12 title and become the first Jayhawk to win the Big 12 Championship in the event.

Manning finishes off her Jayhawk career holding six school records in the 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard butterfly, 100-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard medley relay.

The TYR Pro Series will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 12-15, before the U.S. Olympic Trials take place in Omaha, Nebraska on June 13-20.