🏊‍♀️ Manon Manning Set for NCAA Swimming Championships on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas swimming and diving senior Manon Manning is set to compete at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina this weekend, competing in the women’s 100-yard backstroke on Friday.

Manning becomes the latest Jayhawk to qualify for the swim portion of the championships since Dewi Blose qualified in 2020 in the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke. Manning is making her first appearance at the Championships.

Manning was recently crowned the Big 12 Champion in the women’s 200-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:55.57 to earn her first-career Big 12 title and become the first Jayhawk to win the Big 12 Championship in the event.

A total of 322 participants (281 swimmers and 41 divers) will compete in the championships. Swimmers qualified for the championships by meeting the established minimum time for the events in which they entered.

Swimming events are slated to begin at 9 a.m., CT on Friday beginning with prelims, followed by finals at 5 p.m. Live results for the Championships are available here, while official results will be made available at the conclusion of the event.