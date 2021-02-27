🏊‍♀️ Manon Manning Wins Title on Day Four of Big 12 Championship

AUSTIN, Texas – Kansas senior Manon Manning was crowned the Big 12 Champion in the women’s 200-yard backstroke, as the Jayhawks finished day four of the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships in Austin, Texas on Saturday.

Manning won the 200-yard backstroke in convincing fashion, finishing in 1:55.57 to earn her first-career Big 12 title and become the first Jayhawk to win the Big 12 Championship in the event.

Manning’s time of 1:55.57 also earned her the ‘B’ standard for the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships.

Through four days of competition, Kansas stands in second place with 649 points, trailing only Texas’ 854 points.

The Jayhawks had a successful competition on Saturday, which included Manning’s Big 12 title, along with 10 entries placing in the top-six of their respective events.

After Manning’s title kicked off the evening session, Kansas continued its success in the women’s 1,650 freestyle, where freshman Kara Church placed as the runner-up with a time of 16:41.12. Along with Church, junior Katie Callahan made the podium in the event, placing fifth overall in 17:05.44.

After setting a school record in the women’s 200-yard individual medley on Thursday, Kansas’ Kate Steward eyed another impressive performance on Saturday, where she placed as the runner-up in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke in 2:10.86, earning the NCAA ‘B’ standard. Kansas’ Dannie Dilsaver also had a strong race for the Jayhawks, finishing fourth in 2:14.93, followed by Emma Walker finishing eighth in 2:19.09.

Kansas closed out the fourth day of competition in the women’s 400 freestyle relay, where the team of Manning, Dewi Blose, Claudia Dougan and Lauryn Parrish earned the bronze medal finishing in 3:21.99.

The Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships will continue on March 1-3 from Austin, Texas with the start of the diving portion of the championships.