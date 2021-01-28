🏀 Marcus Garrett Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

ATLANTA – Kansas senior Marcus Garrett has been named one of 15 student-athletes to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year 2021 Watch List, the Atlanta Tip-Off Club announced Thursday. Garrett won the national honor last season as a junior.

Garrett is fourth in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.08, sixth in steals (1.4) and 11th in assists (3.7). The Dallas guard averages 10.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per outing after his 21 points and season-high 12 rebounds at Oklahoma on Jan. 23. The game marked Garrett’s second double-double of the season and fourth of his career.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year on February 25, and then the four finalists on March 12. The award is voted on by a national panel of media with the final announcement being made Final Four weekend.

Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year 2021 Watch List

Name, School (Class, Position)

Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky (Jr., C)

Jared Butler, Baylor (Jr., G)

Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh (So., F)

Kihei Clark, Virginia (Jr., G)

MARCUS GARRETT, KANSAS (Sr., G)

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond (Sr., G)

Herb Jones, Alabama (Sr., F/G)

DeVante’ Jones, Coastal Carolina (Jr., G)

Davion Mitchell, Baylor (Jr., G)

Evan Mobley, USC (Fr., F)

Yves Pons, Tennessee (Sr., G/F)

Neemias Queta, Utah State (Jr., C)

Aamir Simms, Clemson (Sr., F)

Mark Vital, Baylor (Sr., F/G)

Franz Wagner, Michigan (So., G)