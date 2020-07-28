🏀 Marian E. Washington Legacy Reunion Postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Marian E. Washington Legacy Reunion, formerly set for November 16-18, has been postponed to November 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exact date and time will be announced at a later date.

“Coach Washington, her daughter, Josie McQuay, and I agree it is in the best interest and safety of all individuals to postpone the Legacy Reunion,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “Marian’s impact at KU, that extended well beyond the court, should be properly celebrated with as many people as possible, and postponing until the fall of 2021 will allow us to do that.”

Next fall (2021), Kansas Athletics will continue in its plans to honor legendary coach Marian Washington during a three-day event. The weekend will celebrate Washington’s accomplishments during her tenure with Kansas Athletics and her impact on women’s athletics overall, but specifically on the sport of women’s basketball. More details to come.