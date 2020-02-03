In honor of Black History Month, Kansas Athletics is recognizing the notable achievements and accomplishments of African-Americans who have helped shape the Jayhawk program throughout the years by creating the Marian Washington Trailblazer Series. Each February, this new endeavor will chronicle several prominent African-Americans and their impact on Kansas Athletics.
- Former Kansas women’s basketball coach for 31 seasons, compiling a 560–363 record from 1973-2004.
- Served as the first Athletics Director for Women’s Athletics under Title IX at the University of Kansas from 1974-79.
- Washington was the first African-American woman to coach a United States women’s basketball team in international competition.
- In 1974, after her first season as the women’s head basketball coach, she started the intercollegiate women’s track and field program and served as the head coach its first year.
- Was one of the first two African-American women to compete internationally, representing the United States at the 1971 World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil.