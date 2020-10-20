Hillier Paces Jayhawks on Final Day; Kluver Takes 4th

CARROLLTON, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks wrapped up play at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday, finishing seventh in the loaded tournament hosted by North Texas.

The Jayhawks finished at +37. Oklahoma State took home the team title, followed by Pepperdine, Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas. Kansas finished three shots behind North Texas for seventh.

Kansas was paced by Luke Kluver, who finished tied for fourth at +2 overall. Just one player – winner Kyle Hogan from Texas Tech — ended up finishing below par for the week.

Kluver had a strong tournament and was the only player in the field to be at par or better in each of the first two rounds. He shot a 78 Tuesday and secured the third Top-10 finish and second Top-five of his young career. Kluver shot even-par 36 on the front, before running into a little trouble for the first time all tournament on the back nine.

For the second straight day, Harry Hillier had the low round for the Jayhawks. Hillier followed up a second-round 70 with a one-under 71 on Tuesday in the final round. Hillier finished the tournament at +7 and notched a Top-20, finishing tied for 17th. Hillier notched a 34 on the front-nine and picked up three birdies in his round. He finished tied for second at the Colonial Collegiate – the only other stroke play event of the fall for the Jayhawks – securing two Top-20 finishes in two events.

William Duquette also had a good finish to the tournament, shooting a 74 in the final round for his low round of the tournament. Duquette went 37-37 on Tuesday and finished tied for 32nd at +10. Ben Sigel (+24) and Jeff Doty (+26) finished tied for 65th and 69th respectively.

The Maridoe Collegiate marked the final tournament of the fall for the Jayhawks.