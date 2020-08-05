🏀 Mason III Sees First Action with Bucks Since Restart

BASKETBALL | August 4, 2020

Frank Mason III saw his first action inside the bubble Tuesday night in an 18-minute outing for the Bucks in their contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Mason III came off the bench to score 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and added four assists and a pair of steals. Now in his third season in the NBA, Mason III is two months removed from being named the NBA G-League’s Most Valuable Player after playing stellar basketball with the Wisconsin Herd.