🏀 Mass Street Wins TBT Opener, Advances to Round of 32

WICHITA, Kan. – Thomas Robinson scored the game-winning basket to lift top-seeded Mass Street past We Are D3, 70-67, in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Wednesday night.

Mass Street, a team comprised primarily of Kansas Basketball alumni, advances to face Show Me Squad, Missouri’s alumni squad, in the second round of TBT. That game is set for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita. Fans can tune in and watch the game on ESPN+.

Robinson led all scorers Wednesday night and posted a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds, while connecting on 10-of-13 field goal attempts. Mass Street overcame a 12-point deficit to tie the score at 62-all heading into the Elam Ending, which sets the target score by adding eight points to the leading team’s total. In this case with the game tied, the first team to reach 70 points was the winner. Robinson secured the Elam Ending for Mass Street with a put-back layup on a missed free throw.

Another key contributor for Mass Street was Mario Little, who finished just behind Robinson with 17 points. Keith Langford produced 15 points and five boards in the comeback victory. Tyshawn Taylor and Mario Chalmers both sat out Wednesday night, but could be available for Saturday’s matchup with Show Me Squad.

The winner of No. 1-seed Mass Street and No. 4-seed Show Me Squad will play the winner of No. 2-seed Heartfire and No. 3-seed LA Cheaters in the Regional Final on Sunday, July 23.