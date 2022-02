LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s tennis home match versus North Carolina State on Friday, Feb. 18 has been canceled due to inclement weather affecting travel for the Wolfpack.

The Jayhawks, who have won four-straight matches, will return to action on Sunday against No. 16 Old Dominion at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

For further updates on the Jayhawks, follow the team on Twitter: @KansasTennis.