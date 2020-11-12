🏐 MATCH PREVIEW: at Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (2-8) travel to Ames, Iowa to play Iowa State (2-8) in Hilton Coliseum Nov. 13-14. The first match between ISU and KU on Nov. 13 is at 6:30 p.m., while the series concluding match is at 4 p.m. on Nov. 14. Both matches are available on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas did not compete last weekend due to its scheduled bye week, while Iowa State dropped two matches to West Virginia. KU last competed Oct. 29-30 against No. 11 Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, beating the Wildcats in four sets in the opening match.

The Kansas offense is led by Jenny Mosser, who is the team leader in kills per set (3.35), attempts (214), aces (13) and aces per set (0.57). Mosser made her presence felt in the series finale, recording season highs in kills (21), digs (10) and aces (6). Ayah Elnady, a freshman from Cairo, Egypt, is the Jayhawks’ leader in kills (84) and is second on the team in kills per set (2.40). Elise McGhie (5.66) and Sara Nielsen (5.03) have split setting responsibilities for Kansas, with McGhie holding a slight edge over Nielsen in assists per set.

The Kansas defense is led by Caroline Crawford, who has a team-high 41 blocks and averages one block per set. Molly Schultz, KU’s primary libero through the first 10 matches of the season, has a team-high 3.10 digs per set, while Elnady is second on the team with 1.83 digs per set.