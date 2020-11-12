🏐 MATCH PREVIEW: at Iowa State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (2-8) travel to Ames, Iowa to play Iowa State (2-8) in Hilton Coliseum Nov. 13-14. The first match between ISU and KU on Nov. 13 is at 6:30 p.m., while the series concluding match is at 4 p.m. on Nov. 14. Both matches are available on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Kansas did not compete last weekend due to its scheduled bye week, while Iowa State dropped two matches to West Virginia. KU last competed Oct. 29-30 against No. 11 Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, beating the Wildcats in four sets in the opening match.
The Kansas offense is led by Jenny Mosser, who is the team leader in kills per set (3.35), attempts (214), aces (13) and aces per set (0.57). Mosser made her presence felt in the series finale, recording season highs in kills (21), digs (10) and aces (6). Ayah Elnady, a freshman from Cairo, Egypt, is the Jayhawks’ leader in kills (84) and is second on the team in kills per set (2.40). Elise McGhie (5.66) and Sara Nielsen (5.03) have split setting responsibilities for Kansas, with McGhie holding a slight edge over Nielsen in assists per set.
The Kansas defense is led by Caroline Crawford, who has a team-high 41 blocks and averages one block per set. Molly Schultz, KU’s primary libero through the first 10 matches of the season, has a team-high 3.10 digs per set, while Elnady is second on the team with 1.83 digs per set.
OPPONENT PREVIEW: IOWA STATE
Iowa State enters the two-match series against Kansas with a 2-8 record and tied with KU for 7th in the Big 12. The Cyclones last played Nov. 6-7 at West Virginia, dropping both matches to WVU. ISU has lost six straight after opening the season 2-2.
The ISU offense is led by Eleanor Holthaus (115) and Brooke Anderson (100), who are the only two Cyclones to have tallied 100 kills or more. Aiding the ISU attack is Jenna Brandt, who boasts a team-high 296 assists (9.25 assists per set), while also tying Anderson for second on the team in digs per set (2.00). Izzy Enna leads the defensive specialists/liberos with 4.47 digs per set. Candelaria Herrera is the team leader in blocks with 38.0, averaging one block per set.
BECHARD EARNS 400TH VICTORY AT KANSAS
Kansas toppled No. 11 Kansas State in four sets Oct. 29, earning KU head coach Ray Bechard his 400th win as a Jayhawk. In his 23rd season at the helm, Bechard is the all-time winningest coach in program history, and has amassed over 1,115 career victories in his career at KU and Barton County Community College.
NATIONAL RANKINGS
• Kansas is ranked 18th in the NCAA for aces per set (1.41) and is second in the Big 12 behind Texas (No. 12 | 1.53).
• The Jayhawks rank 29th in the NCAA in blocks per set (2.10), while Caroline Crawford is tied for 38th in the NCAA in BPS (1.00).
• Jenny Mosser’s six aces against K-State is tied for second in the NCAA in aces in a five-set match.
UP NEXT
Kansas returns to the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to host Texas Tech Nov. 19-20 for the final home matches of 2020. Both matches will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.