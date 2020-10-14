🏐 MATCH PREVIEW: at Oklahoma
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (1-5) travel to Norman, Oklahoma to play the Oklahoma Sooners (0-4) Oct. 16-17 in McCasland Field House. The first match between the two Big 12 schools is slated for 6 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 16 and can be watched on Fox Sports Oklahoma, while the concluding match on Saturday, Oct. 17 is at 4 p.m., on SoonerSports.TV powered by Fox.
Kansas enters the two-match series after hosting West Virginia, Oct. 9-10, dropping two five-set matches against the Mountaineers. Freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford made her presence felt through the two matches, finishing with 18 kills and 16 blocks, and was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week by the conference Oct. 13.
Fellow freshmen Karli Schmidt and Molly Schultz, each recorded career-best performances against WVU, with Schmidt recording 17 kills against West Virginia Oct. 10. Schultz recorded back-to-back matches with 26 digs.
MATCH 7
Date: Friday, Oct. 16
Location: Norman, Oklahoma
Arena: McCasland Field House
First Serve: 6 p.m. (CT)
TV: Fox Sports Oklahoma
Live Stats: Stats
MATCH 8
Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
Location: Norman, Oklahoma
Arena: McCasland Field House
First Serve: 4 p.m. (CT)
TV: SoonerSports.TV powered by Fox
Live Stats: Stats
OPPONENT PREVIEW: OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma started the season 0-4, and played Texas and Baylor. The Sooners are led by freshman Guewe Diouf, who has a team-best 61 kills and 4.07 kills per set. The OU offense is aided by Grace Talpash, who boasts a team-best 115 assists, and is tied for the team lead with four aces. OU’s defense is led by Sarah Sanders (15.0) and Abby Butler (10), who each have 10-or-more blocks this season. Keyton Kinley is Oklahoma’s digs leader with 56 and averages 3.73 digs per set.
2025 NCAA D1 WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
The NCAA announced that Kansas City, Missouri would be the site of the 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, and the University of Kansas as the host school.
CRAWFORD BIG 12 ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Kansas middle blocker Caroline Crawford was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week Oct. 13, after playing in all 10 sets against West Virginia. Crawford recorded a career-high 10 blocks against WVU Oct. 9, while adding five kills. She netted another career-high the following night, registering 13 kills while adding six more blocks.
UP NEXT
Kansas travels to Fort Worth, Texas to play TCU in the second to last road trip of the season Oct. 22-23 at Schollmaier Arena.