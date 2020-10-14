🏐 MATCH PREVIEW: at Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (1-5) travel to Norman, Oklahoma to play the Oklahoma Sooners (0-4) Oct. 16-17 in McCasland Field House. The first match between the two Big 12 schools is slated for 6 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 16 and can be watched on Fox Sports Oklahoma, while the concluding match on Saturday, Oct. 17 is at 4 p.m., on SoonerSports.TV powered by Fox.

Kansas enters the two-match series after hosting West Virginia, Oct. 9-10, dropping two five-set matches against the Mountaineers. Freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford made her presence felt through the two matches, finishing with 18 kills and 16 blocks, and was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week by the conference Oct. 13.

Fellow freshmen Karli Schmidt and Molly Schultz, each recorded career-best performances against WVU, with Schmidt recording 17 kills against West Virginia Oct. 10. Schultz recorded back-to-back matches with 26 digs.