🎾 MATCH Preview: at Rice

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 31 Kansas women’s tennis team (6-4) closes its non-conference slate on the road at Rice (6-6) inside the George R. Brown Tennis Center on Saturday, March 7, for an 11:00 a.m. start.

The Jayhawks are coming off a successful weekend where they posted back-to-back wins versus Illinois and the No. 29 Northwestern University.

In both contests, KU secured the doubles points giving them early leads heading into singles action. Kansas edged Illinois, 4-2, after taking three singles courts. Two days later, the Jayhawks defeated Northwestern on its own courts, 4-3, after freshman Roxana Manu posted her second clincher – the first against Illinois – of the weekend.

 

 

KANSAS (6-4) AT RICE (6-6)

Date: Saturday, March 7

Venue: George R. Brown Tennis Center

Time: 11 A.M.

SCOUTING THE OWLS

Rice enters this weekend’s contest 6-6 record and a 4-2 home mark. The Owls dropped their last match to the 27th-ranked Baylor, 5-2, on Sunday.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Kansas leads 1-0 | Last Meeting: February 17, 2019 (KU, 6-1)

IN THE RANKINGS

SINGLES

#78 Sonia Smagina

 

DOUBLES

#25 Malkia Ngounoue / Luniuska Delgado
#40 Priya Niezgoda/Anastasia Smirnova
#50 Sonia Smagina / Carmen Roxana Manu

 

TEAM

#31 University of Kansas

