🎾 MATCH Preview: at Rice
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 31 Kansas women’s tennis team (6-4) closes its non-conference slate on the road at Rice (6-6) inside the George R. Brown Tennis Center on Saturday, March 7, for an 11:00 a.m. start.
The Jayhawks are coming off a successful weekend where they posted back-to-back wins versus Illinois and the No. 29 Northwestern University.
In both contests, KU secured the doubles points giving them early leads heading into singles action. Kansas edged Illinois, 4-2, after taking three singles courts. Two days later, the Jayhawks defeated Northwestern on its own courts, 4-3, after freshman Roxana Manu posted her second clincher – the first against Illinois – of the weekend.
KANSAS (6-4) AT RICE (6-6)
Date: Saturday, March 7
Venue: George R. Brown Tennis Center
Time: 11 A.M.
SCOUTING THE OWLS
Rice enters this weekend’s contest 6-6 record and a 4-2 home mark. The Owls dropped their last match to the 27th-ranked Baylor, 5-2, on Sunday.
INSIDE THE SERIES
Kansas leads 1-0 | Last Meeting: February 17, 2019 (KU, 6-1)
IN THE RANKINGS
SINGLES
#78 Sonia Smagina
DOUBLES
#25 Malkia Ngounoue / Luniuska Delgado
#40 Priya Niezgoda/Anastasia Smirnova
#50 Sonia Smagina / Carmen Roxana Manu
TEAM
#31 University of Kansas