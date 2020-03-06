🎾 MATCH Preview: at Rice

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 31 Kansas women’s tennis team (6-4) closes its non-conference slate on the road at Rice (6-6) inside the George R. Brown Tennis Center on Saturday, March 7, for an 11:00 a.m. start.

The Jayhawks are coming off a successful weekend where they posted back-to-back wins versus Illinois and the No. 29 Northwestern University.

In both contests, KU secured the doubles points giving them early leads heading into singles action. Kansas edged Illinois, 4-2, after taking three singles courts. Two days later, the Jayhawks defeated Northwestern on its own courts, 4-3, after freshman Roxana Manu posted her second clincher – the first against Illinois – of the weekend.