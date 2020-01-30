🎾 MATCH PREVIEW: at Wake Forest/ #8 NC State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis looks to bounce back to its winning ways as it hits the road for a pair in North Carolina this weekend.

The Jayhawks (2-2) face off against Wake Forest (3-1) on Friday, Jan. 31 in Winston-Salem, N.C., at 3 pm (CT) before traveling to Raleigh, N.C. for a 10 a.m. match against No. 8 NC State (8-0) on Sun, Feb. 2.

Kansas is coming off of a weekend in which it dropped a pair of top-25 matches to No.20 Tennessee and No. 21 Cal in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend tourney.

The two losses bumped KU out of the ITA/Oracle top-25 rankings to receiving votes. Before that, the Jayhawks spent two weeks at No. 19.

Senior Maria Toran Ribes and freshman Vasiliki Karvouni enters this weekend’s contest undefeated in singles action. Karvouni boasts a 3-0 record at the No. 5 singles position, while Toran Ribes sits at 4-0 in the sixth position.

In doubles, sophomore and freshman duo – Malkia Ngounoue and Luniuska Delgado – are 2-2 at the No. 1 position and 1-2 versus nationally-ranked opponents.