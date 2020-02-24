🎾 MATCH PREVIEW: vs #36 Tulsa

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 42-ranked Kansas (3-4) tennis team will host a top-50 match up Tuesday afternoon, as they face No. 36 Tulsa (8-3) at the Jayhawk Tennis Center at 4 p.m.

KU snapped a four-match losing streak when it defeated the No.-23 Washington Huskies, 5-2, at home on Feb. 16. The match featured two ranked takedowns by sophomore Sonia Smagina against No. 66 Vanessa Wong, and Roxana Manu versus No. 110 Katarina Kopcalic.