🎾 MATCH PREVIEW: vs #36 Tulsa
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 42-ranked Kansas (3-4) tennis team will host a top-50 match up Tuesday afternoon, as they face No. 36 Tulsa (8-3) at the Jayhawk Tennis Center at 4 p.m.
KU snapped a four-match losing streak when it defeated the No.-23 Washington Huskies, 5-2, at home on Feb. 16. The match featured two ranked takedowns by sophomore Sonia Smagina against No. 66 Vanessa Wong, and Roxana Manu versus No. 110 Katarina Kopcalic.
RANKINGS
The latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings introduced an expanded setup, going from top-25 to top-50. As a team, the Jayhawks climbed their way back into the national rankings at No. 42.
The Jayhawks are represented in both the singles and doubles rankings. Smagina holds steady to No. 74, while also ranking at No. 32 with Manu in doubles. Doubles also features partners sophomore Malkia Ngounoue and Freshman Luniuska Delgado at No. 46.
SCOUTING THE GOLDEN HURRICANES
Tulsa enters the match with a 0-3 record on the road, after dropping their last match to Purdue, 4-2, on Feb. 16. The Golden Hurricanes finished last week, 1-1.
The Golden Hurricanes nabbed one in the singles rankings and a pair in doubles. Matina Okalova is slotted at No. 92, while also sharing the No. 43 spot with partner Vera Ploner in doubles.
INSIDE THE SERIES:
Tulsa leads Kansas in the all-time series with a 15-13 advantage, however, the Jayhawks have won the last two duels.
IN THE RANKINGS
SINGLES
#74 Sonia Smagina (Kansas)
#92 Martina Okalova (Tulsa)
DOUBLES
#32 Sonia Smagina / Carmen Roxana Manu (Kansas)
#43 Martina Oklova/Vera Ploner (Tulsa)
#46 Malkia Ngounoue / Luniuska Delgado (Kansas)
TEAM
#36 Tulsa
#42 Kansas