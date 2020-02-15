🎾 MATCH PREVIEW: vs. #23 Washington

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After a two-week hiatus, the Kansas women’s tennis team (2-4) welcomes No. 23 Washington (8-2) to the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Sunday. First serve is set for noon versus the Huskies.

KU opened the spring with a pair of victories but has struggled to find wins dropping its last four matches heading into the weekend. Playing in their first match since Feb 2., the Jayhawks are in search of their fifth win on the season. KU is 2-2 inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center with early wins against Drake and Wichita State.

RANKINGS

In the latest ITA/Oracle Top-25 rankings, the Jayhawk continues to receive votes as a team. Kansas has two players ranked in the ITA Top 125 singles ranks: Sonia Smagina (#96) and Malkia Ngounoue (#113). The ITA Doubles chart features two pairs in the first individual rankings of the season: Ngounoue / Luniuska Delgado (#28) and Smagina / Carmen Roxana Manu (#39).