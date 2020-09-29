🏐 MATCH PREVIEW: at Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball (1-1) is slated to make its first road trip of the season, traveling to Austin, Texas to face the Texas Longhorns (2-0) at the Frank C. Erwin Jr., Special Events Center Oct. 1-2. KU will play its first match against the preseason Big 12 favorites Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network, and conclude the two-match series Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., which is also available on LHN.

The Jayhawks are fresh off their season-opening weekend against Baylor, were KU claimed a victory in five sets over the Lady Bears in the season opener. Kansas was led by Ayah Elnady, who finished with a team-high 16 kills in the victory, while fellow newcomer Jenny Mosser rattled off 14 kills. Sara Nielsen logged her ninth match at KU with 40-or-more assists in the win, finishing with 44.

KU was not able to duplicate the success in its second match, falling to Baylor in three sets. Mosser again finished with double-digit kills (11), and led the KU offense for the first time in her career as a Jayhawk.

In the last meeting between Texas and Kansas, the Jayhawks earned the first set victory over the Longhorns in Austin, Texas. UT responded, winning the final three sets.