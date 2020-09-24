⚽ MATCH PREVIEW: vs. Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After a two-week hiatus, No. 9 Kansas (1-0-0) opens the home portion of its season against Texas Tech (0-0-1), Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. (CT) at Rock Chalk Park. The contest will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler and Huw Williams calling the action. Originally, KU was supposed host Oklahoma on Sept. 18 but due to COVID on the OU squad, the game was postponed until Nov. 15. Due to COVID, there will be no fans allowed for the Texas Tech at Kansas contest.

Kansas opened the 2020-21 season with a 1-0 win at Texas on Sept. 11. Senior midfielder Ceri Holland scored the lone goal of the contest in the 81st minute. Junior goalkeeper Sarah Peters recorded her 21st career shutout and 30th all-time win of her KU career. For her efforts Holland earned TopDrawerSoccer’s National Offensive Player of the Week and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. Peters was the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week. She and freshman defender Kate Dreyer were named honorable mention on the TDS’s Team of the Week named Sept. 15.

The Jayhawks return 18 letterwinners and seven starters from the 2019 squad which went 17-5-3, claimed the Big 12 Tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Round of 16. Head coach Mark Francis is in his 22nd season at the helm in Lawrence and holds a 237-168-37 record with KU and is second among active Big 12 coaches with 270 career coaching victories.

Texas Tech is 0-0-1 on the season after tying Baylor, 0-0 (2OT), on Sept. 18, in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech had its first game of the season against Kansas State, on Sept. 11, postponed due to COVID. The Red Raiders return 21 letterwinners from the 2019 team which finished 15-4-3 overall, second in the Big 12 with a 6-1-1 league record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championship. Texas Tech ended 2019 ranked No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches poll. TTU is led by senior All-American forward Kirsten Davis who had six game-winning goals in 2019. In goal, TTU brings back Madison White, who appeared in 14 matches last season, tallied six shutouts and collected 57 saves. Texas Tech is head coach Tom Stone is in his 14th season at the helm in Lubbock with a record of 155-83-33 as the TTU head coach.