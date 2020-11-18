🏐 MATCH PREVIEW: vs Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (3-9) host Texas Tech (5-9) Nov. 19-20 in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena for the final two matches of the 2020 season. Both matches have 6:30 p.m. start times and are available on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas last played Nov. 13-14 in Ames, Iowa against the Iowa State Cyclones, splitting the series after winning the opening match in five sets. KU was led by Jenny Mosser, who finished with a season-high 25 kills in the Nov. 13 victory over ISU and recorded a double-double with 11 digs. Mosser broke the season-high digs total she set the night before in the series finale with 17 digs.

Mosser has a team-high 110 kills and averages 3.44 kills per set, while freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady is second on the team with 99 kills and 2.25 kills per set average. Elise McGhie recorded a season-high 48 assists and nine digs in the five-set victory, and is the team leader with 277 assists and 6.30 assists per set average.

Caroline Crawford continues to lead the KU defense, tallying 0.94 blocks per set, while Rachel Langs is a close second with 0.87 BPS. In addition to her defense prowess, Langs has been extremely balanced for KU, registering 10 kills in the previous three matches. Kennedy Farris and Lacey Angello have developed into a solid back-row defense tandem for KU with Farris getting the nod as Kansas’ libero the previous two matches, while Angello earned two starts and recorded double-digit digs in both matches. Molly Schultz still is the team leader with 129 digs, averaging 2.87 digs per set.