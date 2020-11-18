🏐 MATCH PREVIEW: vs Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (3-9) host Texas Tech (5-9) Nov. 19-20 in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena for the final two matches of the 2020 season. Both matches have 6:30 p.m. start times and are available on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Kansas last played Nov. 13-14 in Ames, Iowa against the Iowa State Cyclones, splitting the series after winning the opening match in five sets. KU was led by Jenny Mosser, who finished with a season-high 25 kills in the Nov. 13 victory over ISU and recorded a double-double with 11 digs. Mosser broke the season-high digs total she set the night before in the series finale with 17 digs.
Mosser has a team-high 110 kills and averages 3.44 kills per set, while freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady is second on the team with 99 kills and 2.25 kills per set average. Elise McGhie recorded a season-high 48 assists and nine digs in the five-set victory, and is the team leader with 277 assists and 6.30 assists per set average.
Caroline Crawford continues to lead the KU defense, tallying 0.94 blocks per set, while Rachel Langs is a close second with 0.87 BPS. In addition to her defense prowess, Langs has been extremely balanced for KU, registering 10 kills in the previous three matches. Kennedy Farris and Lacey Angello have developed into a solid back-row defense tandem for KU with Farris getting the nod as Kansas’ libero the previous two matches, while Angello earned two starts and recorded double-digit digs in both matches. Molly Schultz still is the team leader with 129 digs, averaging 2.87 digs per set.
MATCH 13
Date: Thursday, Nov. 19
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Arena: Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena
First Serve: 6:30 p.m. (CT)
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
OPPONENT PREVIEW: TEXAS TECH
Texas Tech enters the series with Kansas 5-9 and last played against Oklahoma Nov. 12-13, beating the Oklahoma Sooners twice. The Red Raider offense is led by Caitlin Dugan and Samantha Sanders. Sanders has a team-high 181 kills and 3.42 kills per set, while Dugan has 110 kills this season with a 2.75 kills per set average. Alex Kirby boasts 449 assists and 9.76 assists per set.
The Texas Tech defense is led by Allison Bloss, who has a team-best 41 blocks, averaging 0.76 blocks per set. Bloss is joined by Dugan, who has 32 total blocks and has a slightly-higher 0.80 blocks per set. Emerson Solano is the team leader with 230 digs, and has a 4.34 digs per set average.
ON THIS DAY
• Andi Rozum recorded 49 assists against Texas A&M Nov. 20, 2004, which is tied for the fourth-highest total in a three set match. The Jayhawks won the match against then-No. 20 Texas A&M.
• Nov. 20, 2013, Kansas beat then-No. 24 Iowa State in Ames, Iowa in four sets.
• Kansas beat Kansas State in the 1987 Big Eight Championship first round match in Salina, Kansas in five sets on Nov. 20, 1987.
NATIONAL RANKINGS
• Kansas is ranked 16th in the NCAA for aces per set (1.44) and is second in the Big 12 behind Texas (No. 14 | 1.48).
• The Jayhawks rank 30th in the NCAA in blocks per set (2.06), while Caroline Crawford is tied for 50th in the NCAA in BPS (0.94). Crawford is the ninth highest freshman in the country in blocks per set.
• Jenny Mosser’s six aces against K-State is tied for second in the NCAA in aces in a five-set match. Mosser is tied for 22nd in the NCAA with 15 aces this season.
MOVED TO THE SPRING
Kansas series with TCU Dec. 3-4 has been postponed until the spring season. The Big 12 announced the series along with three others have been moved.